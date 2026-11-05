undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Marvell and Lumentum Announce Combination
7 days ago
Marvell Technology, Inc. and Lumentum today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for Marvell to acquire Lumentum in an all-stock transaction. Under the terms of the agreement, Lumentum stockholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 4.500 shares of Marvell common stock for each share of Lumentum common stock they own. The transaction has an implied enterprise value of $115 billion for Lumentum, representing approximately $1,132 per share of Lumentum common stock and a premium of approximately 23.9% based on each company’s unaffected closing share price as of October 28, 2026, the last trading day before market speculation regarding a potential transaction began. Post-closing, current Marvell stockholders will own approximately 67% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis, while Lumentum stockholders will own approximately 33%.