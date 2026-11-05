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Buellton to light up and celebrate for upcoming Fall Fest
By Mike Chaldu,8 days ago
Three-day event on Avenue of Flags to provide residents and visitors with music, rides, and overall family fun. October has passed, daylight savings time has ended, people are now making plans for Thanksgiving. In the middle of all that for the Santa Ynez Valley is three days of family fun on Avenue of the Flags as the Buellton Chamber of Commerce, along with En Fuego Events, hosts the Buellton Fall Fest, free for all to attend, from Nov. 6-8.
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