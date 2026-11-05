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Macronix’s sNOVA Technology Recognized with IEEE Milestone Award
7 days ago
Macronix International Co., Ltd., a integrated device manufacturer in the non-volatile memory (NVM) market, today announced its independently developed industrial production optimization platform, the sNOVA system, has been awarded the IEEE Milestone Award, making Macronix the first semiconductor company in Taiwan to receive this prestigious honor. The Institute of Electrical...