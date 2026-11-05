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Third Time Is The Charm: Franklin Regional edges Plum, 1-0, to capture WPIAL Boys Soccer Class 3A title
By John Krysinsky,7 days ago
The third time was indeed the charm for the Franklin Regional Panthers, who captured their first WPIAL boys soccer title since 2019 with a hard-fought, beautifully executed 1-0 victory over top-seeded Plum at F.N.B. Stadium. After settling for runner-up honors in back-to-back seasons, a motivated senior class ensured they wouldn’t...