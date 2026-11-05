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Kentucky Kingdom Races into 2027 with Midnight Showdown and More
By Erik Kaspersetz,4 days ago
They’re calling it the Most Exciting Two Minutes in Coasters. Although the next running doesn’t take place until next May, as far as Kentucky Kingdom is concerned every day will be a Derby day. This morning the curtain has officially been pulled on two new lands as well as Midnight Showdown, Kentucky Kingdom’s seventh roller coaster and the world’s largest indoor wooden coaster. These mark a culmination in efforts to overhaul the theme park area in its entirely to reflect its Kentucky identity.