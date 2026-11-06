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FYSA Celebrates Elsa Maroon and Rebecca McLaren as Hall of Fame Inductees
8 days ago
FYSA Celebrates Elsa Maroon and Rebecca McLaren as Hall of Fame Inductees. In August, Florida Youth Soccer Association (FYSA) proudly inducted Elsa Maroon and Rebecca McLaren into the FYSA Hall of Fame, recognizing their many years of leadership, dedication, and love for soccer. Their commitment to service in the sport was unwavering and they both played an integral role in shaping the game and strengthening the soccer community, not just around them, but throughout the whole state.