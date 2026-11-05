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Hattiesburg City Council Approves Water and Sewer Rate Adjustments to Support Infrastructure Improvements
7 days ago
— The Hattiesburg City Council voted unanimously November 3 to adopt water and sewer rate adjustments that will support continued replacement and rehabilitation of aging infrastructure throughout the city. The adopted plan calls for a 4% increase beginning January 1, 2027, followed by an additional 3% increase in 2028. No...
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