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Ensuring thermomechanical and electrochemical reliability in AI data centers
By MacDermid Alpha,4 days ago
See how integrated materials tackle warpage defects and creep in multi-kW AI packages. Data centers’ energy demands are growing rapidly. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), electricity consumption from data centers is expected to grow at roughly 15% per year, shifting from 1.5% to 3% of global power demand by 2026. A growing share of this demand stems from AI workloads — including training and inference — where power-hungry processors containing hundreds of billions of transistors operate at scale. Workloads once confined to traditional high-performance computing (HPC) environments are now migrating into data centers, prompting facilities worldwide to retrofit, upgrade or build entirely new infrastructure to support AI.