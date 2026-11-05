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Arrest made in Camp Verde horse deaths, injuries following Nov. 1 flooding
7 days ago
CAMP VERDE, Ariz. - An arrest was made in connection to the deaths and injuries of several horses during Camp Verde flooding on Nov. 1, the marshal's office said. "Emergency responders and law enforcement personnel responded to a property in the Grippen Road area after receiving reports that multiple horses were trapped in rapidly rising floodwaters," the Camp Verde Marshal's Office said." "During the incident, the horses' owner reportedly refused multiple offers of assistance from neighbors and emergency personnel to relocate the animals to higher ground."