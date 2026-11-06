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Mollie Wheat Memorial Free Clinic holding free mobile lung cancer screening
8 days ago
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— The Mollie Wheat Memorial Free Clinic is holding a free cancer screening next month at the Landsbaum Center for Health Education. According to Layla Ahmadi, Research and Grants Chair for the Mollie Wheat Memorial Free Clinic, the clinic will be holding the testing on December 5. The Mollie Wheat Memorial Free Clinic is a free, student-run clinic that operates out of the Landsbaum Center for Health Education on the Indiana University School of Medicine Terre Haute campus. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the state, but it is preventable.