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Rain Moves Out Friday, Setting the Stage for a Sunny Fall Weekend Across the Region
6 days ago
After another opportunity for showers and a few thunderstorms, a welcome change in the weather is headed toward Rowan, Davie, Davidson, and Cabarrus counties. Friday will serve as the transition day, with unsettled conditions early before improving weather arrives. By Saturday, sunshine and cooler temperatures should take over, setting the stage for a pleasant November weekend.