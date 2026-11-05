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CONTRACTOR’S CORNER Developer Spotlight: #16 Buwa Binitie Building Affordable Housing
By nelson,4 days ago
Industry: Real Estate Development, Affordable & Workforce Housing. Specialty: Development, acquisition, financing, property management and community-focused real estate. When Cascade Media Group created Contractor’s Corner, one of our goals was to put a brighter spotlight on Black contractors and developers who are not simply participating in America’s development industry, but demonstrating the capacity to finance, develop, acquire and manage major real-estate projects.