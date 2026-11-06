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Cross country posts mixed results at Patriot League Championships, earns 2 All-League selections
By Brea White,9 days ago
The women’s cross country team concluded its season with a sixth-place finish out of 10 teams Saturday in the Patriot League Championships at Bucknell University, matching its finish from last season and nabbing a pair of All-League honors selections for the first time since 1993. The men’s squad finished last out of 10 teams.