undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Puppies and planks, but mostly puppies: Dogs, yoga take center stage in ‘Quad Village’
By Jada Kinney,9 days ago
Lafayette Activities Forum and Stress Less took the downward dog pose literally, coordinating with local businesses and yoga instructors to host classes alongside six puppies on Monday. “Pard Pups Yoga,” hosted inside the “Bicentennial Village,” featured two hour-long sessions, each with 75 attendees and six puppies. Each session consisted of...
3