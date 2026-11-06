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New college focus group seeks feedback from male students on campus culture, violence prevention
By Kristin DeBolt,9 days ago
Lafayette College held the first of three focus groups seeking male students’ feedback on ways campus programming and support systems related to sexual violence can better engage men on Tuesday. “Conversations around programming for men often talk about men without actually hearing from men,” Karmen Brown, director of student...