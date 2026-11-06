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Student vehicles forced to relocate to Metzgar Fields for Rivalry Weekend
By Alexa Krabbe,9 days ago
Lafayette College students in three on-campus parking lots will be required to move their vehicles to the Metzgar Fields Athletics Campus lot for Rivalry Weekend, which includes the annual Lafayette-Lehigh football game and homecoming festivities. Markle Parking Deck, Leopard Parking Deck and Bushkill Commons will be closed for student parking...