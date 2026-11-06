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Student Government hears reports from Board of Trustees delegates
By Harrison Meyer,9 days ago
Student Government’s Oct. 29 meeting yielded a second round of reports from student delegates to Lafayette College’s Board of Trustees. The delegate to the Student Life Committee, Nick Farrell ‘27, reported on presentations that included Director of Athletics Sherryta Freeman discussing the effects of recent changes to Division I student-athlete eligibility on enrollment. The new guidelines allow for five continuous years of eligibility; the Patriot League, the conference Lafayette competes in, permits four years of eligibility with limited exceptions.