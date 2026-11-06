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‘I didn’t even know this was implemented’: Student Government fumbles new club liaison program
By Makenna McCall,9 days ago
Over a month after Lafayette College’s Student Government launched its club delegate system, many student organizations are still waiting to hear from their assigned liaison. The current delegate system was unanimously approved in April as a replacement for the previous community service hours requirement for senators, and launched after...
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