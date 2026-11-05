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DOJ Civil Rights Division Leader Jumps Ship Following Massive Midterm Loss
By Zack Linly,8 days ago
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. When President Donald Trump took office in January 2025, the U.S. Department of Justice stopped being a law enforcement body that operated outside the president’s direct authority. Instead, the DOJ became Trump’s personal legal arm, used to wage lawfare against his political rivals and to enforce the pro-MAGA culture war. The DOJ’s civil rights division instantly reversed its mission. Instead of tackling civil rights cases that involved anti-black systemic racism or any other discrimination of marginalized people, it began dropping those cases in favor of any case it could get its hands on that involved anti-white or anti-conservative discrimination — or, in other words, discrimination that exists squarely in the white and fragile imagination.