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California District Attorneys Association Condemns Governor Newsom’s Mass Commutation of Death Sentences
By CC News,7 days ago
Sacramento — The California District Attorneys Association (CDAA) today strongly condemned Governor Gavin Newsom’s decision to commute all 548 death sentences in California, calling the unprecedented action a profound disregard for the decisions of juries and judges, the rights of crime victims and the repeatedly expressed will of California voters.