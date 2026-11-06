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California Rental Housing Association Opposes Bay Area Air District Gas Appliance Ban Amid Affordability Concerns
By CC News,9 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO – The California Rental Housing Association (CalRHA) issued a statement after the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) Board of Directors yesterday voted to adopt amendments to Rule 9-6, the district’s ban on the sale and installation of new natural gas water heaters. CalRHA was...
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