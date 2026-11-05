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Escape Academy 2: Back 2 School Now Available
By Casey Scheld,6 days ago
Providing a new puzzle-solving experience this Thursday, Coin Crew Games and iam8bit Presents’s Escape Academy 2: Back 2 School is now available for PC and consoles. Expanding on the beloved puzzle-solving experience of the original, Escape Academy 2: Back 2 School features an open world, explorable campus, one filled with hidden traps, secrets, and mind-bending puzzles.