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Mitsubishi Starion ESI-R Deep Dive: A Cult Turbo Coupe With a Narrow Market and a Clear Premium for Originality
By Shawn Henry,7 days ago
The Mitsubishi Starion has spent four decades as the Japanese turbo coupe that enthusiasts admire and the market mostly ignores. That is changing slowly, and unevenly. A 38,300-mile 1988 ESI-R, bought new by one New Jersey owner and sold through a Hagerty Marketplace listing in January 2026, shows both the opportunity and the limit: the car was unmodified and documented from new, yet it was an automatic and the result stopped at $15,500. Our thesis is that the Starion is an established cult car with a narrow, unproven collector market, and that the price premium belongs to originality, a manual gearbox and paperwork, not to the badge.