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Broncos Sweep Rams to Close Regular Season with Eleventh Straight Victory
8 days ago
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – On Senior Night inside Felton J. Capel Arena, Fayetteville St. celebrated its graduating student-athletes with a dominant 3-0 victory over Winston-Salem, winning by scores of 25-20, 25-12 and 25-10 to close out the regular season. The win extended the Broncos' winning streak to 11 matches and improved their record to 22-4 overall and 19-3 in CIAA play, while the Rams concluded the season at 17-12 overall and 13-9 in conference action.