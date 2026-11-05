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Western Pa. voters question whether midterm election results will make a difference
By Tom Fontaine, Julia Burdelski, Ember DukeJoe Napsha,3 days ago
Whether Western Pennsylvania voters reveled in Tuesday’s Democratic landslide or reviled it, many appear to share an uneasy uncertainty about the future. TribLive reporters talked with voters across the region following the Republican drubbing that saw Democrats claim control of the U.S. House and Senate and the Pennsylvania Senate and retain control of the state House and governor’s mansion.