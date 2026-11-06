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Beyond The Fence: Harnessing Virtual Fencing Technology To Improve Sheep Grazing And Health Management
By Subscribe to our Newsletters,9 days ago
Virtual fencing is not a new concept, but advancements in technology have expanded their popularity and usability in livestock production (Anderson, 2007). A team of researchers at the West River Research and Extension Center has partnered with SARE and a local sheep producer to learn more about the grazing management and herd health using virtual fencing and UAV (drone) technology. Using NoFence® collars, The team is building an integrated database to combine virtual fencing data with forage quality and UAV imagery alongside animal health records to better understand the grazing ecosystem (Brennan et al., 2024; Parsons et al., 2026).