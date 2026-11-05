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Two Mountain Passes Reopen, One Remains Closed
6 days ago
Tuolumne County, CA – Two of the mountain passes reopen today, while one remains closed. Caltrans will reopen Highway 108 Sonora Pass at noon, and visitors are once again traveling along Highway 120 Tioga Pass in Yosemite National Park. Park officials reported that motorists can expect 15-minute delays on weekdays east of Crane Flat, and there is no overnight parking along the road or in parking lots.