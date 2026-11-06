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USDA Announces Major Updates in Farm Bill Animal Health Programs, Including $80 Million in New Funding Opportunities
By Subscribe to our Newsletters,9 days ago
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is announcing major updates to its Farm Bill animal health programs, including increased annual funding and expanded investments made possible through the 2025 Working Families Tax Cuts Act. Through the Act, annual funding for APHIS’ three Farm...