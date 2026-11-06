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What Is Price Risk Management?
By Subscribe to our Newsletters,9 days ago
Uncertainty — or risk — permeates every stage of a farm commodity’s life from the time seed hits the soil to its ultimate use as food, fuel or fiber. Some of the risks — forces of nature such as weather, insects and diseases — are familiar. However, there are an infinite number of factors that can introduce risk, such as war, a closed bridge on a major interstate, or policy changes in the United States or abroad.