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USDA Rural Development Invests More Than $408,000 to Assist South Dakota Rural Meat Processors
By Subscribe to our Newsletters,9 days ago
U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development recently announced $57 million through the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program. USDA Rural Development South Dakota State Director Lorraine Polak today announced two South Dakota processors will receive a combined $408,410 to expand their capacity and create new and better markets. “This funding...