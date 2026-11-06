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U.S. Dairy Exports Strong In September
By Subscribe to our Newsletters,9 days ago
Video: What Causes Ear Necrosis in Pigs? - Alison Jeffery. In this episode of The Swine it Podcast Show Canada, Alison Jeffery, a PhD candidate at the University of Saskatchewan, discusses emerging research on ear necrosis in pigs. She explains the role of Fusobacterium necrophorum, how ear biting may introduce bacteria into damaged tissue, and what researchers are learning about disease progression, welfare, prevention, and future management tools. Listen now on all major platforms!