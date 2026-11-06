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UTIA Researchers Study Use of Native Warm-Season Grasses for Organic Livestock Forage
By Subscribe to our Newsletters,9 days ago
Using native warm-season grasses is critical in helping organic livestock farmers extend the grazing season, but establishment of these grasses such as switchgrass, eastern gamagrass, big bluestem and little bluestem remains a challenge. With a new $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), University of Tennessee Institute...