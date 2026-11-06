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USDA Awards $32.2 Million to Support Farmers and Connect More Americans with Local Foods
By Subscribe to our Newsletters,9 days ago
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) today awarded over $32.2 million to 99 grant projects that strengthen market opportunities for local and regional food businesses while expanding consumer access to healthy, locally grown food. The funding is distributed through the Local Agriculture Market Program’s (LAMP) Farmers Market Promotion Program (FMPP), Local Food Promotion Program (LFPP), and Regional Food System Partnerships (RFSP) grant programs.