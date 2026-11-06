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Stained or Decaying Soybean Seeds? Fungal Pathogens Could Be to Blame
By Subscribe to our Newsletters,9 days ago
As soybean harvest began in South Dakota and the Midwest, there were multitudes of reports of soybean seeds that were abnormal. Some soybeans were stained a shade of pink or purple; others were shriveled or decayed in appearance (Figure 1). Many producers were left with questions about what was affecting their seed and how to manage seed from fields that were showing one or both of these symptoms.