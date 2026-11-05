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Bulldogs hit the road for pair of dual meets
By Via Fresno State,,7 days ago
Media Coverage Watch: vs Washington State | vs Idaho Live updates via (X) Twitter: @fresnostateswim Fresno State (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12) at Washington State (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12) Friday, Nov. 6, 2026 | 5 p.m. PT | Gibb Pool | Pullman, WA Fresno State (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12) at Idaho (1-1, 1-1 MPSF) Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026 | 11 a.m. PT | UI Swim Center | Moscow, ID FRESNO, Calif. – The Fresno State swim and dive team hit the road for a pair of back-to-back dual meets against Washington State and Idaho. Fresno State starts the weekend in Pullman on Friday and…