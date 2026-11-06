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PREVIEW: Cougars Face Rice and Tulane in Tri-Meet
By Via University of Houston Athletics,,8 days ago
HOUSTON – The University of Houston Swimming & Diving team invites the Rice Owls and Tulane Green Wave inside the CRWC Natatorium for a tri-meet on Friday afternoon. The action begins at 3 p.m. with the first of fourteen events being the 200-yard medley relay. Admission to the meet is free. Opponents Tulane & Rice Date | Time Nov. 6 | 3 p.m. Location CRWC Natatorium | Houston, Texas Live Stream Watch Live Results Meet Mobile ($) LAST TIME OUT Houston dominated North Texas for its home opener, 248-180, on Oct. 30-31 inside the CRWC Natatorium. The Cougars swept day...