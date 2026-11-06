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Nordonia Students Create Mural for Northfield Center Building
By Sienna Brooks,7 days ago
Nordonia High School students have worked on public art beyond school grounds, including a 2021 mural beneath the Interstate 271 bridge over Route 82. Students and other volunteers painted a map of the Nordonia Hills area and local landmarks; the project required approval from the Ohio Department of Transportation, which maintains the bridge, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.