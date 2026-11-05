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Karen Jean (Rosendahl) Stryker
4 days ago
A teacher, farm wife and mother who found joy in making music and nurturing her family, Karen Jean (Rosendahl) Stryker died Oct. 29, 2026, in Holdrege. She was 88 years old. Karen was born April 11, 1938, to John and Frances (Norsworthy) Rosendahl in the family home near Brule. Soon after her birth, her parents and older brother, Laurence, moved to Lincoln County, near Brady, where her younger sister, Beverly, was born a couple of years later.