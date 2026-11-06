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Louisville Cardinals Take Second at CSL Wild Card Meet
By BVM Sportsdesk,,8 days ago
No. 9/7 Louisville finished second at the College Swim League wild card meet in Indianapolis, led by four individual wins and a relay victory. Anastasia Gorbenko won the women’s 200 breast and 100 IM, while Nikita Sheremet won the men’s 50 free and anchored the winning men’s 200-medley relay. Indiana won the meet and advanced to Friday’s CSL championship.