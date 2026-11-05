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SJU Basketball Travels to UW-Superior for Season-Opening Weekend
By Ryan Klinkner, SJU Director of Athletic Communications,6 days ago
Saint John's basketball opens the 2026-27 season at Wisconsin-Superior's National Bank of Commerce (NBC) Tip-Off Classic this Friday and Saturday, Nov. 6-7, at Mertz Mortorelli Gymnasium. The Johnnies face No. 18 Wisconsin-La Crosse at 5 p.m. Friday, followed by a 4 p.m. tip-off against the host Yellowjackets on Saturday. LIVE...