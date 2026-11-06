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How two rival outlet plans became Charlotte Premium Outlets in Charlotte, NC, and what's next for its stores
By BestAttractions Editorial Team,7 days ago
In October 2012, two developers announced two outlet centers on I-485 a day apart, one in Steele Creek and one in Stallings. About six weeks later they agreed to build just one. Charlotte Premium Outlets opened in Steele Creek in 2014, an open-air loop of 100 stores with every space...
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