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Mike Ribble on the Selling Season: What Districts Want From EdTech Vendors
By Mike Ribble,6 days ago
Mike Ribble, Director of Technology for Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 in Kansas, on vendors who do their homework, honest salespeople and real partnerships. Mike Ribble, Ed.D., Director of Technology for the Manhattan-Ogden school district, USD 383, in Kansas, talks with edCircuit about the selling season in education: how a district technology leader tells a vendor who has done its homework from one who is only fishing, and what a real partnership between a company and a district looks like.