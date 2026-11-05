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Vanessa Levin on Early Childhood Teachers, Parents and Technology
By Vanessa Levin,6 days ago
Pre-K Pages founder Vanessa Levin on the isolation of early childhood teachers, the pressure of testing, educating parents and technology for young children. Vanessa Levin, founder of Pre-K Pages, talks with edCircuit about the isolation of early childhood teachers, why the youngest learners are so often pushed to the side, and the hot-button question of technology for young children.