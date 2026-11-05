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Nancie Atwell on Choice, Pleasure and the Reading Life
By Nancie Atwell,6 days ago
Nancie Atwell, 2015 Global Teacher Prize winner, on giving children choice as readers and writers, the underground curriculum and 40 years in the classroom. Nancie Atwell, teacher, author and winner of the 2015 Global Teacher Prize, talks with edCircuit about how she became a teacher almost by accident, why she gives children real choice as writers and readers, and what has kept her in the classroom for 40 years.