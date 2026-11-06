undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Paint and scripture meet at Light of Christ service
By Robert Hopwood,8 days ago
Sue Fink thought she was watching Paul Oman paint a lake with a reflection until he spun the canvas upside down. “Oh, that’s a big surprise,” she remembered thinking. The artist and Lutheran pastor delivered a sermon in paint during Sunday’s service at Light of Christ Lutheran Church, creating a scene rich in biblical imagery and color as the congregation watched. Readings and music filled the sanctuary as he worked.