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East Chambers Lady Bucs Cross Country Seniors
By Sharisa Nelson,2 days ago
Congratulations to these two Athletes for an unbelievable four years in cross country. Karen Hernandez and Mikeala Quave were the only two seniors for either the boys or girls teams this year. These two have been part of four district championships, four trips to regionals, and they also play other sports. They set a high standard and performed at a very high level for the past four years. To top it off they are great students and just really good people. They are kind, dependable, and to top it off they love the Lord. They’re very active in their church. They will truly be missed next year. Geaux Karen and Mikeala!