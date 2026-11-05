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Powering America: Energy Meets Maritime
By Sharisa Nelson,2 days ago
Last week, I proudly joined my friend, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, at Port Houston for a roundtable discussion. Secretary Duffy made two major announcements that will propel our energy and maritime industries forward and strengthen American leadership in both sectors: a massive rollback of burdensome regulations and the approval of a deepwater port license off the coast of Matagorda, marking a significant milestone in the Maritime Administration’s permitting process.