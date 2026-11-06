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October 2026 Weather Summary and Winter Outlook
8 days ago
October is typically one of the driest months of the year in the Panhandle, but 2026 was different. As you can see in the map to the left above, rainfall ranged from as few as 4″ in October to over 14″ in the Panhandle. The totals were not at all uniform, because the heavy rains from Hurricane Isasis primarily came ashore in two areas shaded purple and mauve. The map to the right above shows how October 2026 rainfall compared to historic average for the month. There were a few areas in Florida that were below average in yellow and tan, but most of the state was above average shaded in green, blue, or purple.