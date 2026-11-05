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Three Pennsylvania lottery tickets totaling $1.97M near expiration
4 days ago
Pennsylvania lottery players, it's time to check your tickets, three winning tickets worth a combined total of $1.97 million will soon expire. The tickets include one Millionaire Raffle prize worth $1 million sold in Lycoming County, one jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash prize worth $770,000 sold in Allegheny County, and one Powerball with Power Play prize worth $200,000 sold in Dauphin County.