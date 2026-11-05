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Tennessee voters adopt three constitutional amendments
By Anita Wadhwani,6 days ago
Tennessee voters on Tuesday soundly approved three constitutional amendments that limit access to bail, expand victim rights and prohibit a statewide property. The vote counts for all three ballot initiatives on the ballot this year cleared the threshold set by the state to amend the state’s constitution: a majority vote in favor of the amendment that numerically surpasses half the total votes cast in the governor’s race. An estimated 1.2 million votes were cast for governor Tuesday, and each amendment garnered enough “yes” votes to pass, according to unofficial results by the Tennessee Secretary of State.